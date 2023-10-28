Friday’s area playoff football and volleyball results

October 28, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

For Mountain View and Lyman High Schools, the football season will continue for at least one more week. For Rock Springs and Farson-Eden, seasons came to an end Friday.

The Rock Springs Tigers, the #7 seed in the 4A playoffs, fell to #2 seed Cheyenne East 42-14 in Cheyenne. The Tigers end the season with a 3-7 record. East improved to 9-1.

Things went much better for area Bridger Valley teams playing in the 2A playoffs. Top-ranked, undefeated, and home-standing Mountain View (West #1 seed) ran over Wheatland (East #4) 41-6, while Lyman (West #2) came back from a 13-point deficit to gain a 14-13 win over visiting Tongue River (East #3). Mountain View will host Torrington (East #2 seed), with Lyman traveling to Big Horn (East #1) in the 2A semi-finals.

In the 6-Man Playoffs, Farson-Eden (South #4) lost 64-20 at Burlington (North #1). The Pronghorns ended with a 2-6 record.

4A West Regional Volleyball Tournament

With both team’s seasons on the line, Rock Springs will meet Green River this morning in a loser-out game at the 4A West Regional Tournament being played at Green River High School. On Friday, The Lady Tigers fell to Star Valley 3-1, while Green River lost to Kelly Walsh 3-0 to set up this morning’s 9 a.m. match. The winner will advance to meet Riverton at noon in another loser-out game.

The Tigers or Wolves must win their first two games today in order to qualify for the 4A state tournament.

3A West Reginal Volleyball Tournament

Mountain View will play for the 3A West Regional Championship late this afternoon in Lander after posting a 3-0 win over Thermopolis and Worland on Friday. The Buffalos will face Powell for the title.

Lyman won its opening match 3-0 over Lovell but then lost their second match of the day, 3-2, to Powell. The Eagles will play the winner of the Thermopolis/Pinedale loser-out game at noon. A win would give Lyman a state tournament slot. A loss would end the season.