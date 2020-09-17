Friday’s Douglas HS football game canceled due to COVID-19

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 17, 2020) — The Converse County School District #1 has canceled Douglas High School’s Friday night football game against Powell due to recent positive testing cases of COVID-19 at Douglas High School and Douglas Intermediate School. Tonight’s JV game has also been canceled.

According to the Converse County School District home page, Converse County Public Health Department, in conjunction with Converse County Emergency Management, received notification of 10 positive cases for COVID-19 within the school district. This total includes four students, two at Douglas High School.

A related story on WyoPreps.com is reporting that they received information through an individual on Tweeter that “multiple players have tested positive” on the Douglas football team.

This marks only the second Wyoming High School football game to be canceled this season. The first occurred two weeks ago when Buffalo canceled their home game against Newcastle.

On Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 12 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Converse County.