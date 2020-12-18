Friday’s Flaming Gorge basketball and area high school sports schedules

Advertisement

(December 18, 2020)

Friday Flaming Gorge Basketball Varsity Tournament Schedule

Girls games at Lincoln Middle School, Green River

Pinedale vs. Star Valley

Little Snake River vs. Bear Lake, Idaho

Mountain View vs. Grace, Idaho

Girls games at Green River High School

Laramie vs. Jackson

Campbell County vs. Green River

Girls games at Rock Springs High School

Thunder Basin vs. Rock Springs

Advertisement

Boys games at Lincoln Middle School, Green River

Pinedale vs. Westside, Idaho

Grace, Idaho vs. Little Snake River

Mountain View vs. Bear Lake, Idaho

Boys Games at Green River High School

Laramie vs. Jackson

Campbell County vs. Green River



Boys Games at Rock Springs High School

Thunder Basin vs. Rock Springs

Advertisement

Other Area High School Games

Lyman at Burns (Boys & Girls)

Buffalo at Lovell (Boys & Girls)

Area High School Wrestling

Rock Springs, Green River at Pat Weede Memorial Meet in Gillette

Lovell, Pinedale at Battle in the Big Horns in Worland

Area High School Boys Swimming

Green River Pre-Invite featuring Green River, Rock Springs, and other teams