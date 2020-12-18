Friday’s Flaming Gorge basketball and area high school sports schedules

(December 18, 2020)
Friday Flaming Gorge Basketball Varsity Tournament Schedule
Girls games at Lincoln Middle School, Green River
Pinedale vs. Star Valley
Little Snake River vs. Bear Lake, Idaho
Mountain View vs. Grace, Idaho
Girls games at Green River High School
Laramie vs. Jackson
Campbell County vs. Green River
Girls games at Rock Springs High School
Thunder Basin vs. Rock Springs
Boys games at Lincoln Middle School, Green River
Pinedale vs. Westside, Idaho
Grace, Idaho vs. Little Snake River
Mountain View vs. Bear Lake, Idaho
Boys Games at Green River High School
Laramie vs. Jackson
Campbell County vs. Green River
Boys Games at Rock Springs High School
Thunder Basin vs. Rock Springs
Other Area High School Games
Lyman at Burns (Boys & Girls)
Buffalo at Lovell (Boys & Girls)
Area High School Wrestling
Rock Springs, Green River at Pat Weede Memorial Meet in Gillette
Lovell, Pinedale at Battle in the Big Horns in Worland
Area High School Boys Swimming
Green River Pre-Invite featuring Green River, Rock Springs, and other teams