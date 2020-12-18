Friday’s Flaming Gorge basketball and area high school sports schedules

0
88

(December 18, 2020)

Friday Flaming Gorge Basketball Varsity Tournament Schedule

Girls games at Lincoln Middle School, Green River
Pinedale vs. Star Valley
Little Snake River vs. Bear Lake, Idaho
Mountain View vs. Grace, Idaho

Girls games at Green River High School
Laramie vs. Jackson
Campbell County vs. Green River

Girls games at Rock Springs High School
Thunder Basin vs. Rock Springs

Boys games at Lincoln Middle School, Green River
Pinedale vs. Westside, Idaho
Grace, Idaho vs. Little Snake River
Mountain View vs. Bear Lake, Idaho

Boys Games at Green River High School
Laramie vs. Jackson
Campbell County vs. Green River


Boys Games at Rock Springs High School
Thunder Basin vs. Rock Springs

 

Other Area High School Games
Lyman at Burns (Boys & Girls)
Buffalo at Lovell (Boys & Girls)

Area High School Wrestling
Rock Springs, Green River at Pat Weede Memorial Meet in Gillette
Lovell, Pinedale at Battle in the Big Horns in Worland

Area High School Boys Swimming
Green River Pre-Invite featuring Green River, Rock Springs, and other teams

