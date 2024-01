Friday’s high school results, Saturday’s schedule

January 6, 2024

Friday Area High School Basketball

Boys

Natrona County 82 – Rock Springs 54 (in Cheyenne)

Laramie 64 – Rock Springs 45 (in Cheyenne)

Cheyenne Central 68 – Green River 33 (in Cheyenne)

Rich County, Utah 75 – Farson-Eden 47 (in Kemmerer)

Rawlins 53 – Lyman 50 (in Pinedale)

Thermopolis 56 – Mountain View 48 (in Pinedale)

Girls

Rock Springs 59 – Natrona County 36 (in Cheyenne)

Laramie 45 – Rock Springs 31 (in Cheyenne)

Cheyenne East 54 – Green River 30 (in Cheyenne)

Mountain View 61 – Thermopolis 19 (in Rawlins)

Lyman 55 – Rawlins 35 (in Rawlins)

Rich County, Utah 43 – Farson-Eden 30 (in Kemmerer)





Saturday Area High School Basketball

Boys

Green River vs. Cheyenne South (in Cheyenne)

Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne Central (in Cheyenne)

Lyman vs. Thermopolis (in Pinedale)

Buffalo vs. Mountain View (in Pinedale)

Rawlins vs. Mountain View (in Pinedale)

Farson-Eden vs. Star Valley JV (in Kemmerer)

Girls

Green River vs. Cheyenne South (in Cheyenne)

Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne Central (in Cheyenne)

Mountain View vs. Worland (in Rawlins)

Mountain View s. Rawlins (in Rawlins)

Lyman vs. Thermopolis (in Rawlins)

Farson-Eden vs. Star Valley Soph. (in Kemmerer)

Farson-Eden vs. Kemmerer (in Kemmerer)

Saturday Area High School Boys Swimming and Diving

Rock Springs, Green River, and Lyman at the Evanston Invitational

Saturday Area High School Wrestling

Rock Springs and Green River will compete on day two of a tournament in Vernal, Utah.