Friday’s Results from The Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament 2023

December 15, 2023 —Results from day 2 of The Flaming Gorge classic with Varsity games being played at Green River and Rock Springs High Schools and Lincoln Middle School. Results for each game will be updated throughout the day and when all games have been played.

Friday, December 15, 2023 Girls Games:

Girls Games @ Green River High School:

FINAL Lyman 42 vs Natrona 35

FINAL Skyline, ID 58 vs Star Valley 48

FINAL Bear Lake, ID 45 vs Kelly Walsh 42

2:40 P.M. Riverton vs Lyman

4:20 P.M. Thunder Basin vs Green River

Girls Games @ Rock Springs High School:

FINAL Manila, UT 65 vs Farson 38

FINAL Rawlins 26 vs South 29

4:20 P.M. Mountain View vs Rock Springs

Girls Games @ Lincoln Middle School:

FINAL Evanston 13 vs Pinedale 56

Friday, December 14, 2023 Boys Games:

Boys Games @ Green River High School:

1:00 P.M. Evanston vs Pinedale

2:40 P.M. Mountain View vs Green River

7:40 P.M. Riverton vs Grace, ID

Boys Games @ Rock Springs High School:

2:40 P.M. Uintah, Ut vs Rawlins

6:00 P.M. Bear Lake, ID vs Rock Springs

Boys Games @ Lincoln Middle School:

FINAL Star Valley 59 vs Thunder Basin 54

1:00 P.M. Grace, ID vs Farson

2:40 P.M. South vs Pinedale

4:20 P.M. Thunder Basin vs Evanston

6:00 P.M. Natrona vs Star Valley

2023 Flaming Gorge 3-Point /Slam Dunk Contest Result:

3-Point Winner Girls-

3-Point Winner Boys-

Slam Dunk Contest Winner–