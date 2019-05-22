Friday’s RSHS After Graduation Party Give 2019 Grads A Fun, Safe Night

Rock Springs, WY (5/22/19) – Rock Springs High School graduation will take place this Friday morning. Parents of the Class of 2019 have been busy planning the Senior All Night Party, which will take place at Western Wyoming Community College Rushmore Gym, Friday from 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

According to a press release, members of the RSHS 2019 graduating class are allowed to attend the event and each may bring two guests, ages 14-19. The cost for each person, graduate, and guests is $10.

The party will give RSHS graduating students a place to celebrate their achievements in a drug and alcohol-free environment. The event is non-school sponsored and organized by parents.

According to Allison Volcic, one of the event organizers, the RSHS Senior All Night Party is a tradition in Rock Springs that began more than 45 years ago. The event will feature casino-type games, food, prizes, music, a photo booth, gym games and more. “We were able to book hypnotist Shaun Dee, who travels all over the country doing shows. It should be a great performance,” she explained.

“We started meeting last fall to plan this party. A lot of time and effort has gone into fundraising and organizing,” according to Gina Comstock, another event organizer.

Volcic added “The success of this event is due in large part to the generous support of businesses and citizens in the community. We have awesome prizes the seniors can win including a car donated from Wyoming Trucks & Cars, cash, scholarships to Western Wyoming Community College, dorm supplies and lots more. If someone has something to donate, whether it is money, a large prize or a smaller door prize, we would love to have it.”

Anyone wanting more information about donating or the party itself should email Volcic at [email protected] or call 307-350-0091.