Friday’s RSHS football game to honor first responders

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Rock Springs High School invites the community to come and attend this Friday’s football game in support of our first responders.

People planning on attending are invited to wear blue and red in support of EMS, firefighters, and law enforcement agencies. All first responders will get in the game free by showing their badge or being in uniform, according to a post in ParentSquare from RSHS Activities Director Thomas Jassman.

Game time is at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Tiger Stadium. RSHS looks forward to seeing all of you there. GO TIGERS!