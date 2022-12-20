“Frightful” weather headed for Sweetwater County on Wednesday and Thursday

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Weather forecasts for the area take a turn for the grim beginning this Wednesday, with snow expected accompanied by wind and low-freezing temperatures. The thermometer could read as low as -18 on Wednesday night, but with the wind chill factor, it could be closer to -40. Thursday night could see lows down to -18. This forecast is as of Tuesday, December 20.

Advertisement

Old Man Winter hasn’t flexed this hard on Wyoming in quite some time, decades even. The US National Weather Service is warning that if these low temps and wind chills do come swooping in, it could be record-setting.

The mercury in the thermometer hasn’t plummeted like this since the 90’s when it fell to -25 on December 22. The coldest temperature recorded in Rock Springs was on January 12, 1963, with a -37 reading at the airport weather station. The absolute coldest the State has ever seen was back in 1933 at Riverside Ranger Station in Yellowstone, where the recorded temperature was -66 on February 9th.

Although the news of this frigid frenzy may have some of us wishing we had booked that Tahiti vacation right about now, there are some steps we can all take to stay safe while this arctic cold front stomps around much of Wyoming.

Advertisement

Step 1: Check your car batteries. The most preferred time for car batteries to send themselves to Valhalla is during extreme cold fronts.

Step 2: Check your tire pressure. Shrinkage is real and can wreak havoc on the Intertubes of your tires. Filling your tires up with air while you can still feel your fingers is highly recommended.

Step 3: Pack emergency materials in your vehicle. Blankets, flares, flashlights, food, water, and hand warmers-pack that vehicle like you plan to move into it because it’s better to have it and not need it.

Step 4: Check your furnace filter. Let’s be honest a lot of us have about six months of dog hair stuck in that thing that we haven’t taken care of yet. Pull it out, toss it, vacuum out whatever is left inside the unit and grab a new one from a hardware store. That baby is going to be working hard for a few days and deserves to take a breath of fresh air.

Step 5: Prepare for power outages. Have extra water, flashlights, candles, and blankets on hand. Powerlines talk tough, but sometimes they sing like Elsa on top of the power poles and “let it go”

Step 6: Most importantly, stay inside if you can, let someone know if you are traveling, and please be safe. Look at cold fronts like fashion trends and know that this too shall pass.