Front Street roadwork starts today, Blair Avenue on Monday

May 16, 2024 — Wyo4News

Starting today, road construction will occur in Downtown Rock Springs as milling work will take place on North Front Street from the M Street underpass to the Park Hotel. The milling work could also continue into Friday. Paving is scheduled to begin next Wednesday, and the project is scheduled to conclude next Friday. Businesses located in the affected area will remain open during construction.

Also, the City of Rock Springs is alerting motorists that access to and from the South Belt Route onto Blair Avenue will be closed all of next week for pavement reconstruction. The closure will begin and last until the following Monday, weather permitting. Construction will occur on Blair Avenue, east of the South Belt Route.