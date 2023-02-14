Frostbite 5K and 10K coming up this weekend

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — With the temperatures in the ’30s and the sun shining, the annual Frostbite 5K, 10K, and 1-Mile Family Fun Run is scheduled to happen this Saturday, February 18, 2023.

According to the press release, “The 5K & 10K course starts on the north side of the bridge entering Expedition Island, crosses the Island parking lot and enters onto the Greenbelt Pathway system. The 5K and 10K course runs together down the south side of Riverside Memorial Park to the boardwalk. Runners will pass the Green River horse corrals and enter the Union Pacific loop to the left. Once the runners enter the loop, the 10K will pass through the loop and move on toward Stratton Meyers Park while the 5K runners will turn to the right and finish the loop and head back to Expedition Island to finish out the race. Our 10K runners will pass Stratton Meyers, cross the gravel road, and enter back onto the Greenbelt to the left around the bike park and up the hill to Edgewater Park. Runners will make a small loop in Edgewater Park and head back to the Union Pacific loop where they will retrace the outside loop staying close to the Green River. All runners will finish the race on the north side of the Greenbelt River bridge. No pets are allowed in the race.”

Since this run also focuses on the joy of being together with your family, there is also a 1-mile Family Fun Run. This part of the race allows the children to enjoy the thrill of running by themselves or with their loved ones. This part of the event will begin right outside of the Island Pavilion at the front of the field, then will wrap around on the loop.

Runners can enjoy the beautiful scenery of Green River, warm up by the fire pits, enjoy a snack or drink inside the Pavilion, and take photos at the fun photo booth.

Medals are awarded to both the male and female, 1st and 2nd place winners in each division. An overall award for the 5K and 10K men and women will also be awarded along with a $25 Chamber Certificate to be used at a Sweetwater County business.

Runners are encouraged to register online. Bag pick-up will be taking place Friday, February 17 between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Expedition Island Pavilion. Shirts are not guaranteed due to late registration. Once your bag has been picked up, your name will be entered to win a basket full of family fun!

For more information, you can contact Katie at (307) 872-0514.