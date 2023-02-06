Frozen pipes arising due to extremely low temperatures

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Sweetwater County experienced frigid temperatures this past week with lows in the negatives and wind chills topping it off. With temperatures like this, many plumbers and HVAC technicians were kept busy with freezing pipes in both commercial and residential areas. Although that Arctic blast cold front has passed, negative temperatures come and go, especially in Wyoming. It is important to know the steps and tricks to make sure your pipes stay unfroze and work accordingly.

State Farm released a statement that in 2022, the insurance company paid more than $181 million from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of each claim being over $20,000. With that in mind, State Farm released an article on tips homeowners can use to prevent their pipes from bursting during the winter season. State Farm states that you should insulate your pipes as open pipes have a higher chance of freezing, use heat tape on your pipes, seal any leaks around faucets or vents, secure outdoor hoses, and faucets, let warm water drip overnight, adjust your thermostat so it is the same temperature day and night, and lastly, open cabinet doors to allow heat to uninsulated pipes.

Lance Ball, Owner of Aspen Mountain Plumbing in Rock Springs, made a quick video on tips to prevent pipes from freezing. He explained that two of the best ways to keep your pipes from freezing during winter climates is to keep the heat in your house above 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Ball also adds that if you have any exposed pipes, make sure heat tape is wrapped securely around your pipes. In addition to that, it is beneficial to use foam insulation as well. Ball quickly adds that in the late fall, you should check to make sure heat is coming off your pipes as well. This will help identify any underlying issues before winter sets in.

If you notice very little to no water coming out of your faucets, there is a high probability that your pipes may be frozen. Family Handyman released an article on different ways you can unfreeze your pipes if that situation arises. The first tip is to gather any towels, buckets, mops, etc. since when the pipe unfreezes water will rush and drip. They recommend that you should use a portable heater, heating cables, electric heating pads, or a blow dryer to defrost the frozen pipes. Never use any flame devices on your pipes such as a blow torch or a kerosene heater.

If the frozen pipes are hard to get to, the issue is not being resolved using these tips, or you notice that a pipe has burst, call a local certified plumber. Taking a few short minutes to make sure all pipes and faucets are ready for negative weather will help prevent a costly expense that could arise this winter.