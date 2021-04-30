Full-day tours of Flaming Gorge Recreation Area begins June 3

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 30, 2021) — The Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism Board (SWCTT) is excited to offer full-day tours of Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area beginning June 3 and running through August 19.
Adventure with a local guide on a full-day bus tour of Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area. Tickets include transportation, guided-tour, lunch and breathtaking sights along Southwest Wyoming’s designated All-American Road. Snacks and water are also provided throughout the trip. Travel comfortably in an air-conditioned motor coach with large windows and enjoy the spectacular views of Flaming Gorge Country. Tickets are $49 per person.
“We are excited to offer this to the community and its visitors. Most attractions in the area are self-guided. The Flaming Gorge Tour will allow visitors to relax, enjoy, and leave the planning to us,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism.
The bus will depart the Explore Rock Springs & Green River Visitor Center (1641 Elk St. Rock Springs) at 8 a.m., travel down U.S. Highway 191 and back up Highway 530, making many stops along the way. The bus will return to the visitor center around 5:30 p.m. For a complete itinerary, tour schedule and tickets visit ExploreWY.com/Flaming-Gorge-Tour.
For additional information call 307-382-2538. Private tours are also available for groups of 20 – 30 people.
Tour Dates:
June 2021
- Thursday, June 3
- Friday, June 11
- Thursday, June 17
July 2021
- Thursday, July 8
- Friday, July 9
- Thursday, July 15
- Friday, July 16
- Thursday, July 22
- Thursday, July 29
August 2021
- Thursday, August 12
- Thursday, August 19
Flaming Gorge Tour Itinerary
7:30 a.m.
Check-In
8:00 a.m.
Depart Elk Street Visitor Center (1641 Elk Street Rock Springs, WY)
Travel Highway 191 South
8:30-8:45 a.m.
Flaming Gorge Gateway Sign – Map Orientation/Photo Op
9:00-9:45 a.m.
Firehole Canyon Stop – Donuts & Restroom Break near boat launch area
10:30-11:00 a.m.
Flaming Gorge Dam – View Site & Restroom Break
11:30-1:00 p.m.
Lunch @ Red Canyon Lodge or Flaming Gorge Resort
1:00-1:30 p.m.
Red Canyon Visitor Center – View Overlook
1:45-2:00 p.m.
Sheep Creek Bay Overlook (MM 17)
2:15-3:00 p.m.
Salmon Interpretive Site (MM 22)
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Lucerne Valley Marina or Buckboard Marina – Ice Cream & Restroom Break
5:00pm (optional based on time)
Green River – View Expedition Island
5:30 p.m.
Return to Elk Street Visitor Center (1641 Elk Street Rock Springs, WY)