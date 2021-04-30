Full-day tours of Flaming Gorge Recreation Area begins June 3

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 30, 2021) — The Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism Board (SWCTT) is excited to offer full-day tours of Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area beginning June 3 and running through August 19.

Advertisement

Adventure with a local guide on a full-day bus tour of Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area. Tickets include transportation, guided-tour, lunch and breathtaking sights along Southwest Wyoming’s designated All-American Road. Snacks and water are also provided throughout the trip. Travel comfortably in an air-conditioned motor coach with large windows and enjoy the spectacular views of Flaming Gorge Country. Tickets are $49 per person.

“We are excited to offer this to the community and its visitors. Most attractions in the area are self-guided. The Flaming Gorge Tour will allow visitors to relax, enjoy, and leave the planning to us,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism.

The bus will depart the Explore Rock Springs & Green River Visitor Center (1641 Elk St. Rock Springs) at 8 a.m., travel down U.S. Highway 191 and back up Highway 530, making many stops along the way. The bus will return to the visitor center around 5:30 p.m. For a complete itinerary, tour schedule and tickets visit ExploreWY.com/Flaming-Gorge-Tour.

For additional information call 307-382-2538. Private tours are also available for groups of 20 – 30 people.

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook “Flaming Gorge Tour Wyoming”

Tour Dates:

June 2021

Thursday, June 3

Friday, June 11

Thursday, June 17

July 2021

Thursday, July 8

Friday, July 9

Thursday, July 15

Friday, July 16

Thursday, July 22

Thursday, July 29

August 2021

Advertisement

Thursday, August 12

Thursday, August 19

Flaming Gorge Tour Itinerary

7:30 a.m.

Check-In

8:00 a.m.

Depart Elk Street Visitor Center (1641 Elk Street Rock Springs, WY)

Travel Highway 191 South

8:30-8:45 a.m.

Flaming Gorge Gateway Sign – Map Orientation/Photo Op

9:00-9:45 a.m.

Firehole Canyon Stop – Donuts & Restroom Break near boat launch area

10:30-11:00 a.m.

Flaming Gorge Dam – View Site & Restroom Break

11:30-1:00 p.m.

Lunch @ Red Canyon Lodge or Flaming Gorge Resort

1:00-1:30 p.m.

Red Canyon Visitor Center – View Overlook

1:45-2:00 p.m.

Sheep Creek Bay Overlook (MM 17)

2:15-3:00 p.m.

Salmon Interpretive Site (MM 22)

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Lucerne Valley Marina or Buckboard Marina – Ice Cream & Restroom Break

5:00pm (optional based on time)

Green River – View Expedition Island

5:30 p.m.

Return to Elk Street Visitor Center (1641 Elk Street Rock Springs, WY)