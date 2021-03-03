Fully-trained therapy dog arriving at GRPD in June

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 3, 2021) – On Tuesday night, Green River City Council approved a $6,000 grant to purchase Buddy, a black Labrador Retriever, that will become the Green River Police Department’s therapy canine. Buddy will be the first therapy police canine in the state of Wyoming.

The city received the grant from the Children’s Trust Fund and Police Chief Tom Jarvie said several donations, including a $1,250 donation made by 9-year-old Jason Barrera, have been received by the department to help supplement the program.

“The community has really latched onto this program and the department is grateful for the support,” said Chief Jarvie.

“Very exciting project, a resource we do not have,” said Green River Mayor Pete Rust.

Buddy is being trained in Cody by a breeder and trainer of Duty Dogs. Juvenile Detective Martha Holzgrafe will be the handler of the canine. Holzgrafe said Buddy was born on Nov. 13, 2020, and is currently going through training. She said the Department can expect to have Buddy sometime in June and said, “it’s important that the dog is well trained and socialized.”