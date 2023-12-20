Funding approved for Sweetwater County Library System Facilities Project

Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County library in Green River.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 20, 2023 — Sweetwater County Library System has been approved for $1,475,646 in funding from the Wyoming Library Multi-Purpose Community Facility Program (WLMCF). This Wyoming State Library federal subgrant program is funded by the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF) through the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Assistance Listing Number 21.029; Federal Award Identification Number CPFFN0188).

This funding will support improvements to multi-purpose meeting rooms at the Sweetwater County Library, White Mountain Library and Rock Springs Library.

“We are very excited to be approved for this funding,” said Sweetwater County Library System Director Lindsey Travis. “These improvements will benefit not only library programs, but the many groups and organizations that use the libraries’ rooms for classes, meetings, and programs. We are thankful for this funding and the opportunity to better provide spaces, technology and services for our community.”

The WLMCF is a competitive subgrant program that has made $12.6 million in funding available for library construction and renovation projects that support work, education and health monitoring. Eligible projects address community needs that were created, exacerbated or made apparent by the Covid-19 public health emergency.

“Our libraries, like many organizations, were greatly affected by the pandemic,” said Abby Beaver, Interim Wyoming State Librarian. “We’re grateful for the ARPA funding that will help local libraries better provide the resources and services that people in their communities need.”

Questions about the WLMCF may be directed to Susan Mark, Wyoming State Library outreach librarian, at [email protected] or (307) 777-5915.