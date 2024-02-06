Funding available for Wyoming sage grouse conservation

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 6, 2024 — Funding is available to support projects benefiting sage grouse and their habitats. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission expects to allocate $548,000 to support eight local Sage Grouse Working Groups to fund projects and address the primary threats to sage grouse as identified in their local conservation plans. Groups can submit project proposals online.

Proposed projects will be evaluated based on consistency with Wyoming’s Core Area management strategy, local sage grouse conservation plan, likelihood of success, project readiness, matching funds, multiple species benefits, significance at local/state/regional level, duration of benefits, and adequacy of monitoring.

Examples of past projects include:

Habitat restoration using beaver dam analogs and zeedyk structures.

Research to enhance management and understanding of sage grouse.

Fence conversion and marking.

Invasive annual grass treatments.

Spring development and fencing.

Escape ramps on stock tanks.

Conifer removal.

Lek searches using infrared flights.

For full application details, download the Project Proposal Form. Funding is awarded Feb. 1-Jan. 31, or until it is exhausted. Submitting applications early is preferred.

Applications and questions can be submitted to Nyssa Whitford, Game and Fish sage grouse/sagebrush biologist, at [email protected].