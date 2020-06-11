Funding available for Wyoming sage grouse conservation

From the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 11, 2020) — Funding is available to support projects benefiting sage grouse and their habitats. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has preliminarily approved up to $75,000 to each of the eight Local Sage Grouse Working Groups to fund projects to address the primary threats to sage grouse as identified in their local conservation plans. Groups can submit project proposals online.

Proposed projects will be evaluated based on consistency with Wyoming’s Core Area management strategy, local sage-grouse conservation plan, the likelihood of success, project readiness, matching funds, multiple species benefits, significance at local/state/regional level, duration of benefits and adequacy of monitoring.

For full application details, download the Project Proposal Form. Proposals to the South-Central Local Working Group are due Thursday, June 18. All others are due Wednesday, July 15.

For questions, contact Leslie Schreiber, Game and Fish sage grouse/sagebrush biologist at [email protected], or (307) 765-2445.