Fundraiser for local woman with leukemia

Jena Doak, [email protected]

There is never a good time to be handed a leukemia diagnosis. A year ago, life-long Green River resident, wife, and business owner, Cristie Shoemaker, received the unwelcome news.

Shoemaker is blessed with friends who fundraise to help with treatments and time away from her Green River business, Serenity One Sanctuary. These folks who have been helping Shoemaker are inviting the community to help in her cause this Saturday evening.

Saturday, November 20, at 4:00 p.m. at the Sweetwater #2350 Fraternal Order of Eagles in Green River, located at 88 North 2nd East Street in Green River, there will be a potluck spaghetti dinner, dessert, silent auction and speakers.

“Cristie is battling a lifelong cancer,” Cristie’s friend and event coordinator, Stacey Dolinar, said. “We’ve had a bracelet-making event, and will be selling those bracelets so that people can wear them and think of Cristie.”

There will be 18 baskets in the silent auction filled with an array of generous donations, such as: paintings, crystals, succulents, a set of skis, handmade items, and various bottles of spirits.

The fee for the potluck spaghetti dinner is $15 for individuals, $25 for couples, and $7 for children. Those who would like to contribute a dish for the potluck can contact Stacey Dolinar at 307-871-6285, or Devonna Jetmore at 307-871-4214.

All funds that are raised will help supplement Cristie’s medical bills and loss of income.