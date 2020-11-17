Gail Hill Memorial Craft Fair set for Saturday in Rock Springs

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 16, 2020) – Local crafters, artists and bakers will showcase their talents Saturday at the Gail Hill Memorial Craft Fair. This free event, which is held in memory of longtime Rock Springs resident Gail Hill, will take place Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

This craft fair has been taking place for over 30 years and is a local favorite, said Allison Volcic, event organizer. The unique thing about it is everything for sale is handmade or homemade, Volcic said.

“We have over 100 booths this year and something for everyone,” she explained. “Products for sale include holiday decorations, home décor, paintings, blankets and quilts, crochet and knit items, toys, baked goods, glass art, clothing, wood furniture, horseshoe art, photography, pottery, wreaths, flower arrangements, tumblers, painted bottles, Native American beadwork, handmade soaps, jewelry and lots, lots more. There is truly something for everyone and this is a great time to shop local and support talented crafters and artists,” Volcic said.

To promote public safety, vendors and attendees are asked to wear masks at the event and sanitization stations will be in place throughout the building. The number of people allowed in the building at one time will be monitored to follow state of Wyoming health orders, too.

In addition to the baked goods sold at several booths, other food items will be available for purchase including hot sauce, jams, Mexican food and barbecue food, Volcic announced. An artist will also be on site painting foreheads and arms, instead of the traditional face painting.

Everyone attending the event is eligible to win a door prize, too. Last year over 80 door prizes, which were donated by the artists and crafters, were given away.