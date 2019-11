ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 13, 2019) — Local crafters and artists will showcase their talents Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Gail Hill Memorial Heart to Home Craft Fair.

This free event, which is held in memory of longtime Rock Springs resident Gail Hill, will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Everyone attending the event is eligible to win a door prize. New this year will be woodworking demonstrations for children at noon and 2 p.m.