Game and Fish AIS inspection stations opening this spring

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 20, 2020) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) inspection stations are resuming seasonal operations across the state. All boaters must stop when coming upon an AIS inspection station, and should expect new protocols at checkstations due to state guidelines related to COVID-19.

Advertisement

“AIS check stations will be open and operational,” said Josh Leonard, AIS coordinator. “Inspectors will be taking extra efforts to social distance, so please give them space for their health and yours as they do their jobs.”

Click here to read the entire story. There is a lot going on with Aquatic Invasive Species inspections and this will help citizens stay informed.