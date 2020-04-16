Game and Fish announces time changes for opening of habitat areas and antler hunting

PINEDALE, WYOMING (April 16, 2020) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds shed antler hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts that state-administered Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMA’s) in the Jackson and Pinedale regions will re-open from their winter closures at 8 a.m. on May 1. While many Game and Fish WHMA’s had previously opened at midnight, WHMA’s now open at 8 a.m. This includes Jackson Region WHM’As such as South Park, Horse Creek, Camp Creek and Grey’s River (Alpine), and Pinedale Region WHMA’s such as Soda Lake, Luke Lynch, Half Moon, and Fall Creek. This also means anglers won’t be able to access Soda Lake for fishing until 8 a.m. on May 1.

Shed hunters should be aware of changes to the opening time for the collection of shed antlers on public lands. The shed antler collection regulation, which was amended by the Game and Fish Commission this January, allows for antler collection to begin on public lands at 12 noon on May 1. Even though some Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife habitat management areas open at 8 a.m, and other public lands open prior, no one will be permitted to collect antlers until 12 noon May 1, regardless of when the land becomes open to public access.

Currently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State of Wyoming is directing that anyone who comes from out-of-state, excluding work-related travel, must immediately self-quarantine for 14- days upon entering Wyoming. All nonresident recreationists are responsible for checking and abiding by state and local public health orders and directives. Game and Fish officials strongly encourage all sportsmen, both resident and nonresident, to check and follow the latest state and local health orders and directives before venturing out as they can be updated on short notice.

Collection of shed antlers means to search for, locate, stockpile or possess shed antlers and horns of big game animals on public land or attempt to search for, locate, stockpile or possess shed antlers and horns of big game animals on public land during the closed season. A violation of this regulation carries the same penalties as many other Game and Fish violations.

Users are reminded to stay on designated travel routes and obey all signs. If roads become too wet due to spring moisture, users are asked to avoid traveling those roads to reduce resource damage.