Game And Fish Commission To Meet In Rock Springs

Cheyenne, WY (7/1/19) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is July 18-19 in Rock Springs. The meeting will be held at the Holiday Inn, 1675 Sunset Drive. The public is invited to attend and provide input on important topics.

The Commission will be asked to vote to approve the big game herd unit objectives, a priority big game highway crossing project, the Game and Fish Commission’s FY 2020 budget as well as hunting regulations:

Chapter 4, Furbearing Animal Hunting or Trapping Seasons

Chapter 25, Falconry and Raptor Propagation Regulation

Chapter 32, Regulation Governing Firearm Cartridges and Archery Equipment

Chapter 42, Mountain Lion Hunting Seasons

Chapter 44, Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances.

Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons

The Commission also will hear informational presentations and updates about the chronic wasting disease statewide collaborative process, a review of the Wyoming Outdoor Expo, department operations in Teton County and collaborative projects between Ducks Unlimited and Game and Fish. A full agenda is available on the Game and Fish website.

At the end of each day, the public will have a chance to comment on each specific agenda item and can speak to the Commission about any matter. The meeting will be live-streamed online for those who cannot attend in-person. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.

The public is also invited to an open house beginning at 5:30 p.m. on March 21, hosted by Ducks Unlimited, with the Commission and Game and Fish. The open house will be at the Holiday Inn, 1675 Sunset Drive in Rock Springs. Youth guests are encouraged to attend. Youth who meet residency requirements and are at least ten years of age will have the opportunity to win lifetime small game, bird and fishing licenses. Youth must be present at the time of the drawing to win.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.