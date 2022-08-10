Game and Fish establishes new walk-in area for hunting and fishing in Sweetwater County

Photo from Wyoming Game and Fish website

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Wyoming Game and Fish Department -in cooperation with several private landowners- has established a new walk-in hunting and fishing area (Sweetwater #3) along the Green River. Historically, the private landowners allowed access to their property by sportsmen for hunting and fishing. Problems with littering, camping, and abandoning property on those private lands have resulted in the private landowners working with the department to regulate activities on those private properties by enrolling in the department’s AccessYes program.

The Sweetwater #3 walk-in area will allow access throughout the calendar year for fishing or to hunt in compliance with Game and Fish regulations for dates and methods. Walk-in area rules can be found here. In order to keep these areas open, hunters and anglers should respect the landowner, follow the Walk-In Area rules and avoid trespass on adjoining private lands. Hunters or anglers are not required to seek permission from the landowner directly as long as they are hunting or fishing for approved species during the access period as shown in the access table for that Walk-In Area.

Green River Game Warden Justin Dodd said “While this walk-in area may be limiting camping opportunities that people have enjoyed in the past, it is a way to work with the private landowners and protect access for hunting and fishing around the Green River for years to come. Camping on the BLM land within the walk-in area boundary is still permitted, provided that you do not have to cross private land in order to get there.”

A map of Sweetwater #3 Walk-in hunting and fishing access area

The department provides access to private lands in Wyoming in partnership with the landowners through our AccessYes program which is funded through donations by sportsmen as well as through funds from the Wyoming Conservation Stamp. More information on all AccessYes areas may be found here.