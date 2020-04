CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 15, 2020) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is suspending the sale of nonresident daily and five-day fishing licenses, effective immediately.

Advertisement

This suspension is due to the need to ensure individuals coming into Wyoming for a non-work related purpose comply with Governor Gordon’s April 3, 2020 Directive requiring a fourteen day quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals are responsible for complying with all state and local orders.