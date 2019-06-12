Game And Fish Public Comment Still Open For Hunting Regulations

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department comment period is still open for public input on many Wyoming Game and Fish Commission regulations. The deadline to submit comments is 5 p.m., Monday, June 17. Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their July 18-19, 2019 meeting in Rock Springs. Individuals can also provide comments directly to the Commission at their July meeting.

Chapter 44, the regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances has several proposals to change application dates for:

Nonresident elk draw – The proposed modify/withdraw date is May 8. The application period will remain in the month of January. Tentatively, the draw results will be released prior to the close of the deer and antelope application deadline in May.

Springer and Glendo Pheasant permits, fall turkey and limited-quota sandhill crane — a proposed application period from the beginning of April to May 31.

Wild Bison — a proposed application period for the month of March.

If approved, application date changes would go into effect for the 2020 season.

Other regulations that are still open for public comment include:

Chapter 4, Furbearing Animal Hunting or Trapping Seasons

Chapter 25, Falconry and Raptor Propagation Regulation

Chapter 32, Regulation Governing Firearm Cartridges and Archery Equipment

Chapter 42, Mountain Lion Hunting Seasons

Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons

Written comments shall be accepted online or by mailing:

Wyoming Game and Fish Department,

Attn: Regulations

3030 Energy Lane

Casper, WY 82604

Copies of the proposed regulations and commenting form are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Records.