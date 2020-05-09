Game and Fish reinstates nonresident daily fishing license sales

From the Wyoming Game and Fish Website

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 9, 2020) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will begin selling nonresident daily and 5-day licenses on Saturday, May 9.

For maximum social distancing, daily and annual licenses, as well as conservation stamps, can be purchased online and saved to a smartphone for proof in the field.

Licenses can also be purchased at regional offices during business hours and at license selling agents.



For those bringing a boat to Wyoming, aquatic invasive species check stations are open.

All boaters must stop when coming upon an AIS inspection station, and should expect new protocols due to state guidelines related to COVID-19.

Inspectors will be taking extra precautions to social distance.

Any watercraft transported into Wyoming from March 1 through November 30 must undergo a mandatory inspection by an authorized inspector prior to launching on any Wyoming waterway.

If boaters entering Wyoming do not encounter an open AIS check station on their route of travel, it is the boater’s responsibility to seek out an inspection before launching on any Wyoming waterway. Review the full details on AIS requirements before traveling.



Anglers are responsible for complying with all state and local health orders as well as encouraged to practice social distancing and good hygiene while traveling and in the field.