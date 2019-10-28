Game and Fish seeking tips on 8 white-tailed deer poached near Wheatland

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Oct. 28, 2019) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking any information about eight white-tailed deer that were shot and abandoned west of Wheatland last week.

The eight deer — all does and fawns — were discovered in a private hay meadow along Sybille Creek Road near Highway 34. No meat was removed from any of the carcasses.

Wheatland Game Warden David Ellsworth said the deer were most likely killed the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Stop Poaching Tip Line at

1-877-WGFD-TIP (877)-943-3847 or at (307) 777-4330 for out-of-state calls. Tips can also be made online.