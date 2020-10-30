Game and Fish seeking tips on mountain lion poaching

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 30, 2020) – Rock Springs Game Warden Andy Roosa is looking for information or tips concerning a mountain lion that was shot and left near the Utah state line on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The collared animal was discovered Oct. 26 on the south side of Tepee Mountain. The mountain lion had been shot once and no part of the animal was taken. Mountain lion hunters are required to present the skull and pelt of harvested lions to Wyoming Game and Fish Department personnel within 72 hours for registration.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Stop Poaching Hotline at (877) WGFD-TIP. Reports can also be submitted online at wgfd.wyo.gov, by texting TIP411 using keyword WGFD, or calling Roosa directly at (307) 350-4204.