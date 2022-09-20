Game and Fish seeks information on deer illegally shot in City of Green River

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on a mule deer that was illegally shot in the City of Green River.

The buck deer was found injured by elementary school students on Sept. 15. in the vicinity of Arkansas and Alabama streets. Upon responding to the report of the injured deer, the animal was euthanized by department personnel. A necropsy was conducted in order to determine the cause of injury to the buck; department personnel determined the deer had previously been shot.

Anyone with information on this or any other wildlife violation may call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Tips may be reported online at wgfd.wyo.gov, directly to game warden Justin Dodd at 307-870-8816, or by calling the Green River Game and Fish Office at-1-307-875-3223. Poaching information may also be texted; text keyword WGFD a message to TIP411 (847-411). Any person providing information related to this or any other case may choose to remain anonymous