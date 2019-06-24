Game And Fish Seeks Tips On Pronghorn Poaching Near Wheatland

Laramie, WY (6/24/19) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking tips on a poaching case involving a female pronghorn antelope that was shot multiple times along a rural road in Platte County.

Wheatland Game Warden David Ellsworth received a report of a pronghorn carcass along Richeau Road in Platte County on June 12. The carcass was located in front of Suncor’s Slater sub-station. Investigation of the carcass and interviews of sub-station employees indicated that the pronghorn doe had been shot multiple times sometime between the night of Friday, June 7 and the morning of Monday, June 10. The pronghorn doe had recently given birth, but the fawns were no longer in the area.

“It’s always sad to see wildlife shot and left, but this time of year is particularly difficult as does are just starting to have fawns and are already under a lot of elemental stress. This poaching was not only illegal, but likely led to the demise of at least one fawn who wouldn’t be old enough to fend for itself. This act was a blatant show of disrespect for wildlife, as well as the neighboring properties. Someone saw something, and the right thing to do is to come forward,” Warden Ellsworth said.

Warden Ellsworth is asking that anyone with information involving this poaching case to please contact the Wheatland Warden Station at (307) 322-2067. Anonymous tips can be provided to the statewide STOP POACHING Hotline at (877) 943-3847.