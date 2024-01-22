Game and Fish to host open house meetings to discuss the Flaming Gorge fishery

Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 22, 2024 — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River region will host open house meetings to discuss fisheries management plans for Flaming Gorge Reservoir. In response to feedback received at previous open house meetings, fisheries managers from Wyoming and Utah have developed an aggressive management plan to improve the kokanee and trout fishery by reducing the number of small lake trout in the reservoir. Biologists will share management strategies and new regulation proposals during the meetings.

Flaming Gorge Open House Dates:

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION Feb. 05, 2024 6:00 p.m. Rock Springs White Mountain Library

2935 Sweetwater Dr. Feb. 20, 2024 6:00 p.m. Mountain View Uinta Administration Building

129 W. 2nd Feb. 22, 2024 6:00 p.m. Evanston Beeman-Cashin Building

35 10th St

On Jan. 17, 2024, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission voted to open the Chapter 46 fishing regulation to empower fisheries biologists to develop regulation proposals specific to Flaming Gorge Reservoir to increase the harvest of small lake trout and decrease the creel limit on kokanee salmon. Biologists will also discuss potential new stocking strategies and netting to target small, shore-spawning lake trout.

To learn more about the issues impacting the fishery at Flaming Gorge, a presentation is available online.

For more information about the upcoming meetings or the fishery at Flaming Gorge, please contact Green River Fisheries Biologist John Walrath at 307-875-3225 ext. 8617.