Game and Fish to host public meeting in Green River

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding a public meeting and has opened a comment period to gather public input on Chapter 3, Black Bear Hunting Seasons, Chapter 30, Regulation Governing Fur Dealers, and Chapter 61, Collection of Shed Antlers and Horns

The meeting will be held in Green River at the Game and Fish Regional Office at 351 Astle Ave. on Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. To view copies of the proposed regulations and statements of reason or to submit online comments, visit the Game and Fish website at wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings

In addition to comments provided at the meeting, the public can send written comments to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Attn: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604. Written comments will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2023. Received comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission for consideration prior to their meeting in Cheyenne in January 2024.