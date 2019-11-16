Game Day: Cowboys looks to regain ‘Bridger Rifle’ today at Utah State

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 16, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys are in Logan, Utah today to face Utah State in a key conference game for both teams. Wyoming enters today’s game at 3-2 in the Mountain West Mountain Division (6-3 overall) while Utah State is 4-1 in the MW Mountain Division (5-4 overall). Boise State (5-0, 8-1) leads the division.

Today’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM beginning at 1:00 p.m. with kick-off at 2:00 pm. The game will also be streamed on 99KSIT.com.

Today will mark the 70th meeting between the schools with Utah leading the series 39-26 with four ties. This will be the seventh meeting since the 2013 introduction of the “Bridger’s Rifle” trophy for the victor. Utah has won the trophy four times to Wyoming’s twice (2016, 2017). The trophy rifle is a .50-caliber Rocky Mountain Hawken rifle that was popular among mountain men of the 1800s. It is widely-considered to be the rifle carried by the legendary Jim Bridger who has ties to the Wyoming-Utah region.

Utah State and Wyoming share two common opponents thus far this season — the Nevada Wolf Pack and San Diego State Aztecs. Utah State defeated both Nevada (36-10) at home and San Diego State (23-17) on the road. Wyoming also defeated Nevada (31-3) at home, but lost at San Diego State (22-26).