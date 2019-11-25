Game & Fish discussing bear hunting, firearms and collecting shed antlers/horns at Dec. meeting

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Nov. 25, 2019) — Wildlife managers with the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, Green River Region, are hosting a public meeting to gather input on multiple regulations.

Regulations pertaining to Chapter 3, Black Bear Hunting Seasons, Chapter 32, firearms and archery equipment, and Chapter 61, collection of shed antlers and horns will be discussed Dec. 10 at the Green River Region Office, 351 Astle Avenue.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission hearing to take action on these regulations shall be at the January 2020 in Cheyenne. In order for written comments to be reviewed by the Commission prior to the public hearing, written comments shall be accepted beginning Oct. 24 and no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 16, 2019.

Draft regulations are available from:

1. WGFD website at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings

2. WGFD, Casper Game and Fish Office, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604, (307) 233-6400.

3. Copies of draft regulations may be obtained from the address listed below in accordance with Commission Regulation Chapter 1, Regulation Governing Access to Records.

Methods for submitting public comment – Deadline is December 16, 2019

1. Online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings

2. Written comments shall be accepted at the public meetings noted above.

3. Written comments shall be mailed to:

Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Division Attn: Regulations 3030 Energy Lane Casper, WY 82604

The Game and Fish supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids to attend this meeting should call 800-843-8096 (in-state only) or 307-875-3223. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.