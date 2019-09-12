Game & Fish investigating pronghorn poaching case near Farson

Farson, Wyoming — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking any information regarding a buck pronghorn antelope that was illegally shot and left to waste near Farson on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 8.

The young buck was shot with a rifle on an irrigated alfalfa field two miles north of Farson (the old Jack McMurry Ranch) in Antelope Hunt Area 91. The hunt area was only open to the taking of doe or fawn antelope, during a special early season designed to alleviate damage to growing cultivated crops on private land.

Witnesses in the area described a vehicle that may have been involved — a small blue truck driven by a middle-aged man with light-colored hair, accompanied by a young woman with dark hair and a nose ring.

It is also believed the occupants of the blue truck were unaware they did not have permission to hunt on that particular parcel of land due to a recent change in land ownership.

“This type of action shows a blatant disregard for wildlife and is a theft of the wildlife resource to law abiding citizens,” South Pinedale Game Warden Jordan Kraft said.

Anyone with possible information regarding this poaching incident, or who was in the area and may have noted suspicious vehicles or activities, is encouraged to call the Pinedale Game and Fish office at 1-800-452-9107, the STOP POACHING hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847), or the South Pinedale Game Warden Jordan Kraft at 307-367-2470.

Callers may remain anonymous and any information leading to an arrest and conviction may result in a reward of up to $5,000.