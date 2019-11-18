Game & Fish seeks information about deer poached near Superior

SUPERIOR, WYOMING (Nov. 18, 2019) — Wyoming Game and Fish Department Rock Springs Game Warden Andy Roosa is seeking information on a mule deer buck that was illegally killed near Superior.

Roosa is hoping to receive a tip from the public after the animal was discovered over the weekend, approximately two miles east of Superior, off of County Road 18.

“The head and antlers were removed and all edible portions of the deer were left to waste,” Roosa said. “I believe the deer was likely shot on either Nov. 14 or 15.”

Anyone with information on this or any other wildlife violation may call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847).

Tips may be reported online at wgfd.wyo.gov, directly to game warden Andy Roosa at 307-350-4204, or by calling the Green River Game and Fish Office at-1-307-875-3223.

Poaching information may also be texted; text keyword WGFD a message toTIP411 (847-411).