Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 23, 2020) — Garth Brooks has made the announcement that he will be performing next July at the 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne.

In his video announcement, Brooks referenced his 1996 Frontier Days performance when he took the stage with Wyoming’s Chris LeDoux, calling it “one of my favorite memories”. LeDoux will be honored at the 2021 event.

This year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days was canceled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.