Gary “Butch” Roy Miner (Oct. 12, 1943-Nov. 16, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 20, 2019) — Gary “Butch” Roy Miner, 76, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Wyoming for 10 years and a former resident of Montana.

Mr. Miner was born on Oct. 12, 1943, in Big Sandy, Montana, the son of George and Adell Miner.

He attended schools in Missoula, Montana.

Gary married Vendy Masters on March 18, 1991, in Elko, Nevada.

He worked as a technician for Union Wireless Telecommunications Service.

Butch was an avid sports fan who liked television and taking scenic drives.

Survivors include his wife, Vendy Miner of Rock Springs; two daughters, Jorinda Thompson and husband Max of Ohio, and Shawna Miner of Evanston; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Miner was preceded in death by both parents and two brothers.

Following cremation there will be no services per Gary’s request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.