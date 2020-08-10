Gas leak reported on Knotty Pine in GR

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WY (August 10, 2020) – According to the City of Green River, construction workers on Knotty Pine clipped a 2-inch gas line causing a leak this afternoon. Four homes were evacuated for a short time, but have since been allowed back in their homes.

Green River Fire Department along with Dominion Energy responded and the gas has been shut off.

Officials say several homes on Reynolds will be affected by the shut-off and a time frame has not been set as to when gas will be restored. There were no injuries.