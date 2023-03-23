Gateway D2.2 Project underway for PacifiCorp

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Brian Taylor, PacifiCorp Project Manager spoke this past Tuesday in front of the Sweetwater County Commissioners regarding a new project unfolding called the Gateway D2.2 Project.

Based on the presentation by Taylor, PacificCorp currently serves approximately 1.9 million customers across six states. Rocky Mountain Power serves Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming customers while Pacific Power serves Oregon, Washington, and California. Taylor stated, “PacifiCorp is obligated as a regulated utility to provide increased capacity as needed, to provide safe reliable electricity to its customers, address constraints in the system, provide electricity to wholesale market if that electricity is an excess or needed to provide benefits to the overall system”.

The Gateway D2.2. project is a stand-alone project and is not a part of the Gateway West or Gateway South projects that are ongoing. As Taylor explained that this project was decided it was needed after those projects were well underway. The project is scheduled to add a new 500-kilovolt AC transmission line that is approximately 143 miles (69 miles in Sweetwater County) from the Shirley Basin Substation to the Anticline Substation. It will also upgrade both the Shirley Basin and Anticline Substations while providing a new fiber optic regeneration (communication) station approximately halfway near the county line.

Being that this is an independent project, the D2.2 project is set to relieve operating limitations (congestion relief, alleviate voltage issues, and provide all-in savings for customers), increase the capacity of the overall system, provide reliability in the existing transmission grid system, deliver up to 1,100 megawatts of additional wind energy, and serve existing and new customers.

The entire process is set to begin in 2023 and end in 2028. At this time the project’s routing has been sent to the BLM. The next steps involve notifying landowners, speaking with government outreaches, and receiving their permits.