Gatti honored as May’s Rock Springs URA Volunteer of the Month

Grace Gatti submitted photo

June 4, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) announced its May Volunteer of the Month. She is Grace Gatti, a freshman at Rock Springs High School. According to the Rock Springs URA, Gatti’s dedication and hard work have been instrumental in bringing a festive spirit to the Downtown area as she has taken on a unique and creative project with the help of her father.

Over the past few weeks, Grace, with the support of her dad, has been developing life-sized international Santas that will adorn Downtown Rock Springs this Christmas. Grace played a key role in every step of the process, from picking up the plywood to tracing the images, cutting out the silhouettes, and priming and painting each figure. Her hard work and contributions will bring festive

cheer to our community this coming holiday season.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is honored to recognize Grace for her volunteer work and her commitment to making Rock Springs a vibrant and welcoming community. We look forward to unveiling the beautiful international Santas displayed Downtown, a testament to Grace’s hard work and creative spirit.

At Rock Springs High School, Gatti maintains a 4.0 grade point average while participating in the school’s basketball and volleyball programs. She is also a certified lifeguard who is working towards her Congressional Medal Award and will join the Health Academy starting in the fall.