Gear up for the Red Desert RoundUp Golf Tournament this weekend

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — It is officially time for the Red Desert RoundUp Rodeo taking place this weekend! With thoughts of roping, barrel racing, bull riding and more at the forefront, don’t forget to get in on the action happening at White Mountain Golf Course happening Friday morning.

History of Red Desert RoundUp Golf Tournament

Beginning in 2009, Jill Eaton a former board member, brought the idea of adding a Golf Tournament to the “rodeo weekend”. After Eaton’s resignation from the board, Tanya Zambi and Lauren Reed, took it over and since then they have watched the tournament flourish for the past 14 years.

Red Desert RoundUp Rodeo Details

The Red Desert RoundUp Rodeo will be taking place Friday, July 28 beginning with a pre-show at 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, July 29 with a pre-show at 7:00 p.m.

More information regarding the rodeo can be found here.