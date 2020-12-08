General public not allowed to attend Flaming Gorge Classic

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 8, 2020) – The annual Flaming Gorge Classic basketball tournament that’s hosted by Green River High School and Rock Springs High School will look a little different this year because of COVID-19.

According to GRHS Activities Director Tony Beardsley, the general public will not be allowed to attend games. However, parents of players can attend. Face coverings must be worn at all times.

The tournament is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18, through Saturday, Dec. 19.

Below is the schedule for Rock Springs and Green River teams.

Friday, Dec. 18:

GRHS (Girls) vs. Campbell County at 6 p.m. at GRHS Main Gym

GRHS (Boys) vs. Campbell County at 7:40 p.m. at GRHS Main Gym

RSHS (Girls) vs. Thunder Basin at 6 p.m. at RSHS Gym

RSHS (Boys) vs. Thunder Basin at 7:40 p.m. at RSHS Gym

Saturday, Dec. 19:

GRHS (Girls) vs. Kelly Walsh at 1 p.m. at GRHS Main Gym

GRHS (Boys) vs. Kelly Walsh at 2:40 p.m. at GRHS Main Gym

RSHS (Girls) vs. Campbell County at 11:20 a.m. at RSHS Gym

RSHS (Boys) vs. Campbell County at 1 p.m. at RSHS Gym