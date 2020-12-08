General public not allowed to attend Flaming Gorge Classic

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 8, 2020) – The annual Flaming Gorge Classic basketball tournament that’s hosted by Green River High School and Rock Springs High School will look a little different this year because of COVID-19.
According to GRHS Activities Director Tony Beardsley, the general public will not be allowed to attend games. However, parents of players can attend. Face coverings must be worn at all times.
The tournament is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18, through Saturday, Dec. 19.
Below is the schedule for Rock Springs and Green River teams.
Friday, Dec. 18:
- GRHS (Girls) vs. Campbell County at 6 p.m. at GRHS Main Gym
- GRHS (Boys) vs. Campbell County at 7:40 p.m. at GRHS Main Gym
- RSHS (Girls) vs. Thunder Basin at 6 p.m. at RSHS Gym
- RSHS (Boys) vs. Thunder Basin at 7:40 p.m. at RSHS Gym
Saturday, Dec. 19:
- GRHS (Girls) vs. Kelly Walsh at 1 p.m. at GRHS Main Gym
- GRHS (Boys) vs. Kelly Walsh at 2:40 p.m. at GRHS Main Gym
- RSHS (Girls) vs. Campbell County at 11:20 a.m. at RSHS Gym
- RSHS (Boys) vs. Campbell County at 1 p.m. at RSHS Gym