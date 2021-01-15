Generous donation gives patients opportunity to interact with family

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 15, 2021) – Some local residents are making it easier for families to communicate with their loved ones while their admitted to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater for COVID-19.

Elise Haapala and her family donated six HD Fire Tablets, equipped with screen protectors and cases, so patients can use them to interact with their families.

She said that her grandfather John Timlin was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus. She said she and her family are so appreciative of the staff for doing everything they could for her grandfather and they wanted to do something for the staff and patients because they know how difficult the pandemic has been.

“Being able to connect patients with their families right now is so important in these times and we just wanted to do something to show our appreciation of how well they took care of our grandpa,” Haapala said.

The tablets will be equipped with communication programs like Zoom and will be distributed to the Medical Floor, ICU, and the Emergency Department so any patient who wants to communicate with their family will have access to do so. In addition, the tablets will also be available to pediatric patients to play games while receiving care.

“This is such a thoughtful donation and will be a great resource for our patients. We are so thankful to the Timlin family for thinking of us and our patients,” said Dani Turner, an Emergency Room Nurse.

The family members who helped purchase and donate these items include Mark and Beverly Timlin, Elise and Paul Haapala, Donna Eusek and family, Lee and Sheila Larsen, David Sumner, and Michael and Candace Foster and family.

For more information on COVID-19 and how the hospital is taking care of the community, please visit www.sweetwatermemorial.com.

For information on donating to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, email Tiffany Marshall at [email protected] or visit www.MHSCFoundation.com.