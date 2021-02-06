Genesis Alkali donates 50 helmet lights to GRFD

Advertisement

February 6, 2021 (Press Release) — Genesis Alkali showed their support to the Green River Fire Department with the donation of fifty safety helmet lights. These lights are made by Nightstick, with firefighting duties being their primary purpose. These lights are also intrinsically safe, which means they are compatible for use in hazardous and explosive conditions.

Advertisement

This project was led by James Sturgess, who is a firefighter for the Green River Fire Department and also a Unit Manager for Genesis Alkali. Sturgess decided to see if Genesis Alkali would do a donation to the Green River Fire Department. This was done after the Green River Fire Department was dispatched to a cooling tower fire on the Genesis Alkali plant site.

Vice President of Manufacturing, Fred Von Ahrens, expressed his thanks to the response of the Green River Fire Department; they were able to get the fire out in a timely manner. This led to Genesis Alkali being able to get a mobile cooling unit to restore their production rates.

The Green River Fire Department is greatly appreciative of these donations as they will be utilized to keep our firefighters safer. Having the lights being powerful and hands-free will give the firefighters the agility to keep themselves safe and to focus on the victim or patient they are providing aid to.

Advertisement

The Green River Fire Department has a great working relationship with Genesis Alkali. Several Genesis Alkali employees are also firefighters with the Green River Fire Department.

Genesis Alkali has been very gracious to the Green River Fire Department with these employees so they can better serve the Fire Department and the community with the goal of keeping everyone safe!