Genesis Alkali donates two more vehicles to GRHS automotive program

August 27, 2021 — Genesis Alkali has donated two additional vehicles to Green River High School’s automotive program. Automotive instructor Aaron Locker stated, “The first vehicle, a 2006 Ford Explorer, was invaluable to us during the 2021 school year.” That vehicle has been used mainly for electrical system demonstrations and complex system failures where one must analyze common power and ground feeds with multiple trouble codes present.

According to Locker, the two additional vehicles will allow additional opportunities. “I want that student’s first brake job done on a shop car,” states Locker. “This allows me to structure a demonstration and a lab scenario for students and control the variables. These vehicles don’t have to leave the shop. Students can finish the lab later that day if they need more time during their first attempt.”

Many of the vehicles that GRHS currently uses are donated by local businesses and by individuals. “We started this journey seven years ago with cars destined for the crusher,” said Locker. “Our fleet is getting long in the tooth; many of our vehicles are over 20 years old and did not run when we got them. Kids really want to work on the newer stuff. It’s more like the stuff they own.”

Locker credits Superintendent Craig Barringer and Principal Darren Heslep for reaching out to several local businesses and spearheading this idea of donated vehicles. He also credits Genesis Alkali for donating the two newer vehicles (three total). “I realize they could have sold them at market value,” stated Locker. “Genesis really went above and beyond in showing their support and appreciation of our students and automotive program.”