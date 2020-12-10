Genesis Alkali employees pledge $56,506 to United Way

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 10, 2020) – Employees of Genesis Alkali and United Steelworkers local 13214 pledged $56,506 through the United Way of Southwest Wyoming workplace campaign. Funds raised support community programs centered around education, health and basic needs.

“United Way of Southwest Wyoming makes it easy for companies to support local nonprofits. By offering payroll deduction to our employees, they can support their community, whether they live in Sweetwater County or Uinta County. By giving them the opportunity to give smaller amounts over time, that adds up to make a big impact on our communities,” said David Caplan, Director of Corporate Communications, Genesis Alkali.

To achieve its mission, United Way awards grants to local programs that have measurable goals. Current Sweetwater County Funded Community Partners are: Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County; Food Bank of Sweetwater County; Sweetwater Family Resource Center: Family Independence and Family Visitation; Young at Heart: Early Learning Center, In Home Services and Special Diet Meals; Youth Alternative Home Association; YWCA: Financial Empowerment and Center for Families and Children.

Current Uinta County Funded Community Partners are: Lincoln Self Reliance, Lincoln Uinta Child Development Association; Uinta County Sexual Assault and Family Violence; Youth Alternative Home Association.

“It has been a challenging year between the pandemic and the economic turbulence. So, the fact that people feel lucky to be working and still willing to donate is moving,” said Kelly Frink, Executive Director, United Way of Southwest Wyoming. “Because of their generosity families will have food on their table during the holidays and beyond; children will be kindergarten ready and have supports along the way to be successful; senior citizens will live in their homes longer, maintaining their independence and their health.”

For more information contact Frink at [email protected] or 307-362-5003