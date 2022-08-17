Genesis Alkali National Mine Safety Rescue Team results

Picture submitted by Genesis Alkali: This is both teams together with all the trophies and both trainers.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Congratulations to Genesis Alkali Mine Safety Rescue Teams. The Genesis Alkali Mine Safety Rescue Teams recently returned from the annual Mine Safety Health Administration national competition in Lexington, Kentucky that was held from August 8-11, 2022, with many top awards.

Included in these awards were: First Overall and Second on the field Blue Team; First in First Aid Teal Team; Second in Bench; Third Overall Teal Team.

Pictured above: First in First Aid Teal Team: Left to right Beau Becker, Bill Audenreid, and Ted Kalista; Second in Bench: Left to right Trainer Cole Randall with winner Kory Potter; Third overall Teal Team: Left to right top row Paul Nelson, Cole Randall, Peter Behling, Kory Potter, Eloy Aguayo, Beau Becker, and Ben Harcourt. Bottom row Bill Audenried, Andrew Boldt, and Ted Kalsita; First overall and second on the field Blue Team: Left to right top row Cole Randall, Matt Zadra, Scott Jensen, Dan Flom, Bill Madura. Bottom row Robert Pope, Devin Coon, Dan Romero, and Greg Thompson.

“We’re all very proud of our 18 Genesis Alkali miners who represented Genesis Alkali at the event and demonstrated why we continue to be among the mining industry safety leaders,” David Caplan said in the press release.