George A. Whittecar (March 28, 1951 – October 22, 2020)

George A. Whittecar, 69, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Compassionate Journey Assisted Living in Evanston, Wyoming following a courageous battle with cancer for the past year. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming since 1970 and former resident of Granger, Wyoming.

Mr. Whittecar was born March 28, 1951 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Roy Whittecar and Augusta Kretz.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1969 graduate of Green River High School.

George married Beverly Roberson December 18, 1987 in Green River, Wyoming. She preceded him in death December 27, 2000.

He was employed by Union Pacific Rail Road for 40 years and retired in 2011 as a Car man.

Mr. Whittecar was a member of the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

His interests include golfing, fishing and walking.

Survivors include his brother, Steven Whittecar of Casper, Wyoming; two sisters, Mary Morin of Granger, Wyoming; Vicki Fowler of Casper, Wyoming; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; four sisters; Minnie Anson; Anna May Whittecar; Janice Redendaugh; Lena May Whittecar who died in infancy.

Following Cremation, memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 632 Twin Ridge Avenue, Evanston, Wyoming.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in George’s name to Compassionate Journey Assisted Living, 624 Twin Ridge Avenue, Evanston, Wyoming 82930 or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com