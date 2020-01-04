Gerald L. Greenly (Oct. 5, 1929 – Jan. 1, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 4, 2020) — Gerald L. Greenly, 90, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 57 years and is a former resident of Fort Laramie, Wyoming.

Mr. Greenly was born on October 5, 1929, in Huntley, Wyoming, the son of Gerald Leslie Greenly and Selma Goble.

He attended schools all around Wyoming and was a 1947 graduate of Fort Laramie High School.

Mr. Greenly married Betty Kuskie on September 1, 1948, and she preceded him in death in July of 1981. He later married Diana Batchelor on July 8, 1983, and she preceded him in death on January 17, 2002.

Mr. Greenly was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters.

He worked as a farmer, as well as a carpenter for many years. Mr. Greenly worked as a carpenter for Sweetwater County School District #1 for 25 years until his retirement in 2005.

He enjoyed rock hunting, fishing, hunting, and woodworking.

Survivors include one daughter, Donna Kettering and husband George of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Robert Kettering and wife Lory of Green River, Wyoming, Tammy Valdez and husband Dallas of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four great-grandchildren, Clay and wife Sage, Cole, Carly, and Ellie; as well as one great-great-grandson, Dean.

Mr. Greenly was preceded in death by his parents, both wives, Betty Greenly, Diana; one son, Gary Greenly; one daughter, Kathy Greenly; and a sister, Naomi Jankowski.

Following cremation, there will be no services at his request.

